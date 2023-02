CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the cause and manner of death for high-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said mixed drug toxicity led to Aylor’s accidental death. Her report included fentanyl, diazepam, clonazepam, and ethanol.

Aylor, 41, was found dead at his Charleston home on January 2, 2023, according to law enforcement. They said foul play was not suspected at the time.

No other details were provided.