Coroner releases autopsy results for Elijah Weatherspoon

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the results of the autopsy conducted on Elijah Weatherspoon (18), who went missing in the Cooper River while boating with a group of teenages on June 25.

The coroner reports that “based on the initial autopsy findings, the cause of death is asphyxiation due to drowning.”

Weatherspoon’s body was recovered on a sandbar near Sullivan’s Island on June 28.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Charleston County Coroner’s Office continue to actively investigate the incident.

