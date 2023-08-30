CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One driver was killed and another was left injured after a head-on crash Monday in the Ravenel area.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a collision Monday at 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road.

An initial investigation revealed that a Toyota sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Dodge pickup.

Charleston County EMS pronounced the Toyota driver dead at the scene. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as Reverend Dr. Arthur Holmes (57) of Ravenel.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused lane closures until about 7:30 p.m.

CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.