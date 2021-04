HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry teenager died following a car crash Thursday evening in Hollywood.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sugar Hill Road.

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, 16-year-old Qwantasia Jenkins died from blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Jenkins was a passenger in the vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.