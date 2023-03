CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a classic car reported stolen was recovered Thursday by detectives.

A 1976 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was initially reported to be stolen from a property on Mary Ravenel Road sometime on or before March 8.

The car had no license plates.

CCSO said the vehicle was taken by someone who mistook it to be abandoned.

The owner of the vehicle decided not to press charges.