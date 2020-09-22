Costume shop hopes to keep Halloween, among other holidays on the books for 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the past 17 years, Hokus Pokus Costumes has been on Saint Andrews Boulevard, advising parents and children to stay vigilant during Halloween. Having been closed part of the pandemic, the shop lost its stand-alone store and is now located inside of the Citadel Mall.

While the pandemic has taken away their West Ashley site, they are hoping it won’t take away their favorite holiday: Halloween.

If it were any other year Giles Taylor, the owner of Hokus Pokus Costumes, would preach to those who enter into his store to carry flashlights, have reflective materials on your costume, or to have parents inspect candy after a night of trick-or-treating.

But with the pandemic still lingering in 2020, his messages on safety have altered to keep Halloween alive.

You know if you have a mask, if you have an overhead mask, if you feel like putting extra protection underneath it. Actually, you could probably fit a protective mask underneath a rubber mask. You could use your makeup and blend it into a mask and create a full mask and it could look like a prosthetic over your face. So there’s a lot of tricks you can do—it’s just a new adventure for us. Giles Taylor, Owner of Hokus Pokus Costumes

On Tuesday, the CDC released a list ranking activities from low risk to high risk pastimes associated with the holiday season. Activities described as low risk include virtual Halloween costume contests, while moderate risks refer to one way open air haunted forests, and high risk activities are described as traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties.

But no matter how you choose to celebrate the holiday, Taylor asked that you simply choose to celebrate in these hard times.

We need to keep Halloween alive—we need to keep Christmas alive—life. Giles Taylor, Owner of Hokus Pokus Costumes

Taylor made sure to note that he is thankful for his for the Citadel Mall giving his store a new home, and his many regulars finding their way back to Hokus Pokus.

For the full list of CDC Holiday Safety Recommendations, click here.