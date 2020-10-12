Councilmember Harry Griffin responds to restaurant employee’s social media threat of “bleach on his food”

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, Charleston City Councilmember Harry Griffin went to eat dinner at Taco Boy.

That is when an employee tweeted that she asked the kitchen to “put bleach on his food.”

Taco Boy has confirmed the employee was fired and there was no tampering with the food.

“At this point, I fully believe that Taco Boy prepared my meal correctly and there was no tampering at all with my food,” stated Griffin.

Councilmember Harry Griffin says he was stunned when he saw the threat made on twitter.

“I obviously was very concerned after hearing this and reading this and I tried to take yesterday to kind of process this whole situation,” Griffin noted.

Taco Boy has made several public announcements acknowledging the social media threat and apologizing to the council member.

The former employee made a public apology on her Facebook stating “It was a distasteful joke and I apologize profusely for anyone who felt threatened.” Griffin accepted.

“I forgive you. I accept your apology. I am not perfect either. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my life. I’ve said things I regret and I hope that this is going to be a great learning experience for you,” commented Griffin.

Taco Boy says they reached out to Griffin and will “ work alongside Councilman Griffin to bridge the divisiveness and distrust that is more common than ever.”

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the threat as criminal intimidation.

