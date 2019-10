JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council is still considering a roundabout for the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Road on James Island.

Many are opposed to the roundabout and say they would rather see a traffic light instead.

The county said they may use eminent domain to take control of private land where the roundabout would go.

The project will be discussed Thursday night. It is part of the county’s Transportation Sales Tax Program.