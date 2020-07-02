County Council approves face mask ordinance for unincorporated areas of Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council approved an emergency ordinance on Thursday to require face coverings in public places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say anyone who is present within the unincorporated area of Charleston County will be required to wear an appropriate face covering any time they are in contact with other people who are not members of their household.

Face coverings will also be required in indoor public places and businesses where it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot distance or where social distancing is not being practiced.

This ordinance includes entering or inside any retail, restaurant, office, or other business location and while entering or inside any Charleston County Government building or facility.

County leaders say all businesses and organizations within the unincorporated areas of Charleston County will be required to comply with the ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. on July 3rd and will expire automatically in 61 days, unless County Council terminates the ordinance at an earlier date.