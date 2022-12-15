CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Charleston County are expected to discuss a recent offer by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to offer competitive pay.

It comes as law enforcement agencies experience difficulties in hiring or retention of officers.

Charleston County Council previously voted to approve a proposal requesting $3.8 million for ‘Sheriff’s Office Competitive Pay’ during a December 6 finance committee meeting.

“To accomplish this, Council must reallocate funding for this purpose,” the county’s clerk of court, Kristen Salisbury, said in a memorandum advising of the discussion.

During a finance committee meeting on Thursday, staff will present options to allocate that funding, which may require an amendment to the budget ordinance.