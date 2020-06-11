County, State leaders reviewing costs for sweeping changes at Joseph Floyd Manor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State and county leaders are hoping to change living conditions inside a Lowcounty living facility. Some have called the living conditions “deplorable,” now those leaders are aiming to take action.

Living conditions inside the Joseph Floyd Manor have faced criticism by residents for a long time. Now, county and state representatives say they are working to address the problems, among them, Representative Wendell Gilliard.

“The building was built back in 1950, we have our senior citizens living in those type of conditions, we can’t allow that,” says Representative Gilliard.

Reports of bed bugs, roaches and rodents are among just some of the conditions reported by residents living in the facility. Representative Gilliard says conditions are unfit for living.

“People have to be moved out of that environment, the building has to be fumigated, it has to be brought up to fire code,” says Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says he’s been asking for help from local, state and federal leaders to address the issues at the location, conditions that have deteriorated over the last several years. He say’s he’s finally getting the attention of others including State Representative Marvin Pendarvis.

“Having to address these issues when they first arise and not letting them fester to the point where it gets to a tipping point,” says Representative Pendarvis.

Representative Pendarvis says the issues go beyond the Joseph Floyd Manor.

“But it also is an opportunity for us to have a conversation about housing,” says Pendarvis. “The lack of adequate affordable and quality housing.”

On Thursday, Charleston County Council is expected to receive a report from the housing authority to present options, among them could be heavy renovations.

“You might be moved temporarily but you’re coming back to a quality of life,” says Representative Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says federal leaders from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are planning to spend two days assessing the site in July. Gilliard says he’s hopeful issues can be addressed.

“We have to take action and do something for the quality of life for our senior citizens now,” says Gilliard.