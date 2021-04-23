Couple wins $300K after purchasing lottery scratch-off in North Charleston

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local couple will be using their $300,000 lottery win to place a down payment on a new home.

“It happened at the right time,” one lucky lottery player said of his win. “We’ve been looking at houses for a while.”

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner purchased a scratch-off for $10 at the Carolina Express on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

When he got back to the car, he handed the ticket to his girlfriend to scratch – they say she had the lucky touch.

At first, lottery officials say she thought they had won $300, but she kept scratching and noticed three more zeroes for a six-figure down payment on a new home.

“It was surreal,” the boyfriend said.  “We’ve been walking around on a cloud.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 668,571.43 to leave six top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Carolina Bonus Cash game.

Carolina Express in North Charleston received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

