Court denies temporary injunction for MUSC in lawsuit against Trident Healthcare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A court has denied a request for a temporary injunction made by MUSC in a suit against Trident Healthcare in which MUSC claims proprietary information is being used by Trident to establish a new treatment facility.
If granted, the motion would have prevented six MUSC doctors from transitioning to work for Trident, taking with them what MUSC says is years worth of hard-gotten information.
Correspondence provided by MUSC showed the physicians preparing for their departures by requesting records on things like case logs and discussing taking the current class of MUSC Fellows.
The request for an injunction was made in November with the goal of a decision by December 1, which is when the doctors’ contracts ended.
On December 15, the court announced that the temporary injunction was denied, saying that MUSC has “not sufficiently demonstrated that irreparable harm would occur if the temporary injunction was not granted, nor that an inadequate remedy at law exists.”
Trident Medical Center provided the following statement:
“While we are pleased with the court’s ruling, our focus has always been on providing exceptional care to head and neck cancer patients. Since last week, we’ve treated more than 75 head and neck patients. Trident Medical Center is excited these well-respected physicians chose to be part of our team. They join a robust medical staff that is already providing leading-edge care to cancer patients, heart patients, trauma patients and other members of our community. They will help us further build a multi-disciplinary program that treats patients from around the region with mouth, throat, skin and voice box cancers and patients with parathyroid adenomas and salivary gland tumors.“