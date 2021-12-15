Court denies temporary injunction for MUSC in lawsuit against Trident Healthcare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A court has denied a request for a temporary injunction made by MUSC in a suit against Trident Healthcare in which MUSC claims proprietary information is being used by Trident to establish a new treatment facility.

If granted, the motion would have prevented six MUSC doctors from transitioning to work for Trident, taking with them what MUSC says is years worth of hard-gotten information.

Correspondence provided by MUSC showed the physicians preparing for their departures by requesting records on things like case logs and discussing taking the current class of MUSC Fellows.

The request for an injunction was made in November with the goal of a decision by December 1, which is when the doctors’ contracts ended.

On December 15, the court announced that the temporary injunction was denied, saying that MUSC has “not sufficiently demonstrated that irreparable harm would occur if the temporary injunction was not granted, nor that an inadequate remedy at law exists.”

Trident Medical Center provided the following statement: