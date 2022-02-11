Court-ordered changes to Charleston County Register of Deeds Office include longer hours, more personnel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Register Of Deeds Office has been ordered to adopt a multi-step plan designed remedy a months-long backlog of documents.

The plan was recommended by real estate lawyer Howard Yates, who was previously appointed by the court to monitor the office.

Under the plan, the daily recording time is being extended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff are directed to take staggered breaks, and be reachable on breaks in case they are needed.

The Imaging staff is being asked to work an additional two hours per day as well as on weekends until the backlog is cleared.

Likewise, the office is directed to hire experienced staff from neighboring counties and accept help from the Dorchester County Register of Deeds office.

“Truthful and accurate updates in writing regarding the status of the backlog, the effectiveness of the measures adopted herein, and the availability of experienced staff to be employed” are also to be submitted to the court on a bi-weekly basis.