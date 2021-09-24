COVID-19 booster shots now available at Charleston area Walgreens pharmacies

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walgreens pharmacies in the Charleston area are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for eligible individuals.

Based on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following groups are eligible to receive boosters:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Appointments at Walgreens can be made at this link, but walk-ins are accepted as well.

Patients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, or information about their initial vaccine series.

Walgreens recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot and flu vaccine during the same appointment, “saving time and providing protection against both viruses.”

