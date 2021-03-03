Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening Saturday in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center, the Town of Mount Pleasant, and local Rotary Clubs on Saturday will host a Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1a individuals.

The clinic will be at East Cooper Medical Center from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers will be at the clinic to assist “elder citizens from local settlement communities that do not have computer access or transportation.”

The initiative is part the ‘I Got It’ campaign being led by the COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Task Force and Closing the Gap in Healthcare, according to the news release.

Those with internet access can register at this link.