COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at North Charleston Convention Center

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the North Charleston Convention Center.

The clinic is being put on by Health Force, LLC and the Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be offered to all eligible individuals, free of charge.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be available.

The event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

