CPD: 1 dead in early morning auto-pedestrian crash on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in an auto vs. pedestrian crash on James Island early Thursday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the driver of a Buick Regal was traveling eastbound on SC 30, the James Island Connector, near Folly Road when they struck an adult female pedestrian who was crossing the roadway just after 1:00 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charleston Police investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence for several hours. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Charleston Police say this was the 16th fatal crash investigated by the department this year. “While the cause of this collision is still under investigation, the Charleston Police Department would like to remind all drivers and pedestrians to obey all traffic laws, and be aware of vulnerable roadway users to arrive alive,” they said.