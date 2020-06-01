CPD: 35 arrests Sunday, more expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Sunday that 35 arrests were made in connection to the day’s protests.

Two of the arrests were in connection to a series of dumpster fires on Johnson street in Downtown Charleston.

CPD says that they are continuing to investigate the vandalism that took place on Saturday night. They currently have two warrants out for two individuals, on charges of arson, assault and battery, and malicious injury to personal property. They anticipate more warrants and arrests in the coming days.

CPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding crimes that took place on Saturday or Sunday to contact them.