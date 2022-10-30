CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left several injured at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

According to Charleston Police Department, police were dispatched to the Orleans Garden Apartments on Hazelwood Drive for multiple reports of gunshots in the area at 3:24 a.m.

Dispatch received reports that multiple people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located three male victims and one female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

At least two of the victims are believed to be juveniles.

All victims were transported to MUSC and are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with an on-duty CPD Central Detective.