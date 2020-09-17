CPD announces road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is monitoring flooding in Downtown Charleston that has caused some road closures on the peninsula.

As of 9:12 p.m., the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Broad Street from Lockwood to Chisolm

Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line

Highway 61 exit from Highway 17

