CPD announces road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is monitoring flooding in Downtown Charleston that has caused some road closures on the peninsula.

As of 9:12 p.m., the following roads are closed due to flooding:

  • Broad Street from Lockwood to Chisolm
  • Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line
  • Highway 61 exit from Highway 17

