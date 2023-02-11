CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning.

The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury.

The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. on the Fielding Connector at Ashley Point Drive.

An investigation revealed that Watson was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

Officers located the Tahoe and Watson on James Island.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This collision remains under investigation by the CPD Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).