CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Sunday announced an arrest made connected to a September 16 hit and run collision on Meeting Street.

According to CPD, Erik Gustav Kirby (31), was arrested on two charges of hit and run with death or injury.

On September 16 officers responded to reports of a collision on Meeting Street at Columbus Street at 1:55 a.m.

Two women were struck by a vehicle and were transported to hospital for serious injuries.

The involved vehicle fled the scene.

An investigation led investigators to name Kirby as the driver of the vehicle.

Photo: Erik Gustav Kirby via Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Charleston Police Department

The suspect was taken into custody a early Sunday morning. Kirby is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators and CPD are working to locate the vehicle involved, a white 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with plate tag 4095NW. Police believe the car may have damaged the passenger side windshield and possibly the front bumper or hood.

Anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at (843)965-4084.