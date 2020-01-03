CPD arrests 10 people on drug warrants this week; more arrests expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Special Investigations Unit, SWAT, and patrol officers have arrested 10 people on the city’s East side over the past week on drug warrants.

According to CPD, six arrests were made on Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s arrests took place on South Street, Columbus Street, Sheppard Street, and Hanover Street.

CPD reported four other arrests over the past four days and anticipates more arrests to be made in the ongoing investigation. There are currently 19 arrest warrants pending in relation to the investigation.

In addition to the arrests, officers “confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and crack.”

CPD credits complaints from residents in the area as the impetus for the investigation.