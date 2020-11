CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Jermel Dez’mont Taylor (21) for an October 19 murder in Downtown Charleston.

On October 19 around 9:17 p.m., a man was shot in an apartment at 67 Beaufain Street. Officers found him on the kitchen floor and he was taken to MUSC, where he later died from his injuries.

Taylor is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.