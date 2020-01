CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ronnie Efrem Smiley III (18) has been arrested for a New Year’s Day shooting, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

The arrest was made with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. at 77 Hanover Street.

CPD listed Smiley’s charges as attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Smiley is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

CPD is investigating.