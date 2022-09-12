CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile is facing the following charges: one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, five counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, one count of Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, and one count of Possession of a Handgun Under 18 Years of Age.

Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr. (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

Maurice Deangelo Smalls Jr. (19) of Charleston was taken into custody Saturday by CPD. He is being charged with one count of Unlawful Carry of a Firearm and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Smalls was one of the people injured in the shooting.

CPD previously arrested two other people in connection to the shooting; one juvenile and Tyvone Davis (20).

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.