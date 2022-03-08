CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision.

According to CPD, the incident happen on March 3 around 8:30 p.m. on Ashley River Road.

Immediately following the collision, the driver of an older silver or tan Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene traveling south toward downtown Charleston.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

CPD said the vehicle has an extended cab and a damaged driver’s side front headlight as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Traffic Division at (843)965-4084 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.