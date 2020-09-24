CPD asks demonstrators to remain peaceful following sentencing in Breonna Taylor case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday evening released a statement regarding the recent Louisville Grand Jury decision in the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

CPD said that it “is committed to and will respect everyone’s first amendment rights and allow for those to congregate peacefully, exercise freedom of speech, and express their opinions.” CPD continued, saying it will “continue to champion those rights and protect all who choose to exercise them.”

However, in doing so, CPD requested that everyone “respect others, their opinions, and property within our beautiful city.”

CPD emphasized that in order to ensure the safety of citizens and officers, “any for of unrest, to include but not limited to: assaults, destruction of property, impeding traffic, disobeying a lawful order, or any other type of criminal behavior, will not be tolerated. Any violators will be arrested.”