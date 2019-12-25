CPD: Auto vs. pedestrian fatality at Blessed Sacrament Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CDP) Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is currently investigating an auto vs. pedestrian fatality that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, the incident took place around 10:51 a.m. in the parking lot of Blessed Sacrament Church (5 Saint Teresa Drive) in West Ashley.

CPD said that an elderly female was driving when she struck another elderly woman, who became trapped between the car and a wall.

EMS transported the driver and the pedestrian to the hospital.

CPD released that the pedestrian has since succumbed to her injuries, and that the Charleston County Coroner’s Office will be releasing her name at a later time.

There are currently no criminal charges.

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston released the following statement: