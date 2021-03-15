CPD: Blood left at crime scene leads to arrest of burglary, assault suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested Travis Jason Brown (40) for a March 12 burglary and assault.

Brown broke in to an apartment on Cross Creek Drive around 2:00 a.m. Friday. The homeowner and his daughter were in the apartment at the time.

The homeowner confronted Brown, and “a struggle ensued.” The homeowner “suffered non-life-threatening injuries.” Brown’s injuries are unclear, but blood was drawn.

Following the confrontation, Brown fled.

Police collected evidence at the scene, including the blood left from the altercation, and sent it to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for analysis.

SLED was able to match the DNA profile from the blood sample to Brown, who is a known criminal.

Brown was charged with assault and battery first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and burglary first degree.