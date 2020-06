CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has put plywood over the glass doors at their station in Downtown Charleston.

CPD says that the action was in response to “nationwide protests encouraging participants to ‘storm’ police facilities.”

Although no direct therats to facilities in Charleston have been made, CPD has taken the preventative measure.

CPD says that the department “is still fully operational and all services remain available.”