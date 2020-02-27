CPD: Burke High School student charged after biting officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has released a report detailing a February 24th altercation that led to a Burke High School student being charged on multiple counts.

According to the report, two students got into a fight in the cafeteria, which was eventually broken up by a school resource officer.

The officer separated the students and placed them in separate rooms while he and other administrators discussed how to discipline the students.

One of the students was pacing the room, ignoring the officer’s directions to sit down. The officer grabbed the student, at which point the student pushed back and “caused a struggle.”

The officer placed the juvenile on the ground and told him to put his hands behind his back, but the juvenile did not listen.

The juvenile bit the officer’s hands as the officer was working to detain him.

After finally getting the juvenile detained, officers took him to a police car and conducted a search. During the search, a 9mm bronze bullet was found in the juvenile’s pocket.

The bullet was confiscated and taken into evidence. The juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, and then released into the custody of his aunt.