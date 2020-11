CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday captured a pig that has been on the run for nearly a month.

The pig, which came to be known as ‘Maybank the Pig’ since it was often spotted near Maybank Highway, apparently ran away from home.

CPD Animal Services Team captured him using a large net, and took him to the Charleston Animal Society.

He will stay there for five days, and if his owner does not claim him during that time, will be up for adoption.