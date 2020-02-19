Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

CPD, CCSO: Possible barricaded suspect at Spanish Oaks Apartments

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are working a possible barricaded suspect situation at the Spanish Oaks Apartments off of Ashley River Road.

According to CPD, CCSO was “attempting to serve a warrant for an armed robbery suspect who is wanted by the Norfolk Police Department.”

News 2 is en route to the scene. We will provide more details as this story develops.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES