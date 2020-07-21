CPD, CCSO, SLED stepping up patrols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD), Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Tuesday that they will be increasing “patrols, proactive interdiction, traffic checkpoints, and more” as part of an “ongoing effort to reduce crime and the fear of crime throughout the community.”

The stepped-up law enforcement presence will begin Thursday, and will focus on the peninsula.

CPD has “activated the SWAT team for proactive interdiction patrol and combined several special units within the department to form supplemental patrol squads.”

According to CPD, outdoor roll calls will be held throughout the city, and more police equipment will be deployed “for community awareness.” CPD will also be hosting pop-up events.

CPD Chief Luther Reynolds said “we are committed to the community to do everything possible to make our city safe from crime, violence, and victimization.”