CPD Chief makes decision to shave head following cancer diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds is working to embrace his future as a cancer patient by shaving his head. He invited close friends and family to witness the moment Monday afternoon.

It happened at Family Barber Shop in Downtown Charleston. Thad Miller, the owner of the shop, is a friend of Chief Reynolds and has been cutting his hair every two weeks for nearly four years.

“It makes me feel good and proud to be the one that he chose to do that,” said Thad.

After the cut was complete, Chief Reynolds said he wanted to do it publicly in hopes that it would encourage others who may be facing a similar battle.

He also encourages people to help those in need, particularly around the holiday season.

“There’s a lot of people right now that don’t necessarily have the help that they need. So, it’s a great time of year to talk about that, to raise awareness, and encourage people to reach out and help others that may not have the resources, may not have the access, may not have the ability,” said the Chief.

Watch the story above to see how Chief Reynolds embraced the moment.