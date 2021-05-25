CPD Chief proposes blanket 1:00 a.m. curfew for King Street to curb crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) Chief Luther Reynolds on Tuesday spoke at the Charleston City Council meeting to express concern about crimes on King Street.

During the meeting, a curfew for youth was discussed to keep kids off of the streets and out of trouble, but Reynolds said that the City should take it one step further.

“King Street needs to shut down…it needs to shut down earlier across the board, so that people have an incentive at some point to go home.”

He suggested shutting business at 1:00 a.m.

Council deferred on making a decision during Tuesday’s meeting, opting instead to gather additional information on crime in the area to determine whether the blanket curfew would be helpful.

Recently, a series of enhanced safety measures has been put in place on King Street, including increased police presence and lane reversals on certain nights.