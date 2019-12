JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Monday morning on Camp Road.

Dispatch received a call just before 8:00 a.m. saying a child, who was on a bike, had been hit by a car.

Photos courtesy: Elvin Speights Sr.

According to Charleston Police spokesman, Charles Francis, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Camp Road.

He said the child was not transported to the hospital