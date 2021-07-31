CPD: All lanes on Ashley River Bridge open to traffic after shutdown due to collision

UPDATE 11:44 A.M. – CPD opens all lanes on Ashley River Bridge following a shutdown due to a Saturday morning collision.

UPDATE: 11:06 A.M. – CPD shuts down all lanes on Ashley River Bridge entering city of Charleston due to the collision.

CPD asks motorists to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police shuts down two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge after a collision on the roadway.

A green Toyota pick-up truck is seen hanging partially off the bridge.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Details are limited as this is a breaking story.

