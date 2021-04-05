CPD: Collision impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday evening advised drivers of a collision impacting traffic in West Ashley.

A two-car crash on Highway 61 at Parsonage Road has caused a portion of the northbound lane of Highway 61 to shut down as of 6:22 p.m.

CPD says that crews are working to get the scene cleared, but drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.