CPD: Collision impacting traffic on Maybank Highway and Fern Hill Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: the roadway has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston Police Department is working a two-car accident at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Fern Hill Road.

The intersection has been shut down in both directions, and traffic is being rerouted.

CPD advised drivers to expect significant delays.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.