CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a fatal Monday night collision on the Wando Bridge.

According to CPD, I-526 eastbound was closed shortly after 10:00 p.m.

One lane of I-526 west was also closed as officers investigated.

CPD did not say when the bridge is expected to reopen.

One fatality was confirmed as of Monday evening. The CPD Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

