CPD: Custody Orders issued for juveniles involved in assault of local journalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday obtained Custody Orders for two juveniles involved in the September 15 assault of local journalist, Quintin Washington.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows one of the boys riding up to Washington on a bicycle and knocking Washington’s phone out of his hand. Another video shows one of the boys taking swings at Washington.

According to CPD, the boys were 13 and 14 years old. A school resource officer was able to identify them from the videos.

Both are facing charges of assault by mob, third degree, which is a misdemeanor.

CPD is working to locate the individuals.