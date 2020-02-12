CPD: Details on man who tried to steal car and ambulance after collision

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has provided further details about the man who tried to steal a vehicle and an EMT vehicle after being involved in a collision on Tuesday night.

According to CPD, an officer was driving near Ashley River Rd and Wallace School Rd when he witnessed an ambulance turn on its lights.

The officer approached and was advised of a collision and a possible carjacking taking place.

The report states that the driver of a blue Dodge Durango- identified as Donavan Campbell- was involved in a collision with one other vehicle.

According to the report, the driver of a nearby Camaro got out to assist, at which point Campbell got in the driver’s seat of the Camaro.

After being escorted out of the Camaro, the officer saw Campbell “enter the driver’s seat of the [ambulance] and close the driver’s side door.”

The officer said that when he opened the door, Campbell had both of his hands on the steering wheel.

At this point, the officer “hand cuffed and detained” Campbell.

During a bodily search, a bag containing a substance that field tested positive for marijuana was found on Campbell’s person.

CPD said that Campbell actively resisted the search, made “incomprehensible statements,” and rambled excessively.

Campbell was transported to MUSC for an injury on his hand, and while en route, the reporting officer states that Campbell “was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body and began loudly yelling at me and banging the barrier glass of my CPD unit.”

CPD discovered that Campbell was driving with a suspended license, “with a Habitual Offender status beginning on May 7, 2015 and ending on May 7, 2020.” He also has multiple other driving under suspension convictions.

Campbell was charged with two counts of grand larceny, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and habitual offender.

Campbell was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and is being held on a $14,642 bond.