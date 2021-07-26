CPD: Driver arrested for fleeing scene of fatal collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested Michael Glenn Eynon (31) of Charleston for a fatal Friday night hit and run on the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.

Eynon is believed to have been the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that caused the collision which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Ryleigh O’Brien.

Eynon fled on foot from the scene.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Task Force on charges of leaving the scene of an accident (death), leaving the scene of an accident (great bodily harm), leaving the scene of an accident (attended vehicle), and failure to yield the right of way – left turn.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.