CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a Palmetto Carriage Works fell from his carriage on Friday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at Beaufain St and Rutledge Ave.

A witness captured an ambulance responding to the scene.

CPD said that the driver was transported to Roper hospital. No passengers were injured.