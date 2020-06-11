CPD: Eight arrested in connection to Downtown riots, more expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested eight people for participating in riots that left many businesses in Downtown Charleston damaged on May 30.

According to CPD, many warrants are still pending and additional arrests are expected.

Kelsey Donnell Jackson (27) of West Ashley was arrested on 10 charges, including inciting a riot, third degree arson of a police car, second degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, and third degree assault and battery. His bond is currently set at $218,000.

Orlando Shalrocko King (31) of North Charleston is facing two charges of second degree burglary. His bond is currently set at $350,000.

Abraham Elijah Jenkins (25) of North Charleston is facing eight charges, including inciting a riot, third degree arson of a police car, second degree assault and battery, third degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to personal property. His bond is set at $278,000.

Emma Waters (19) of Summerville is facing two counts of second degree burglary, and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Tearra Na-asia Guthrie (23) of Charleston is facing one charge of third degree arson. Her bond has not been set.

Lauren Courtney Hill (24) of St. Stephen is facing one charge of second degree burglary. Her bond has not been set.

Maurice Terrell Gilliard (26) of North Charleston is facing one charge of second degree assault and battery. His bond has not been set.

Cordello Allen Fabers (31) of Charleston is facing one charge of second degree burglary. His bond has not been set.

We will continue updating this list as more arrests are made.