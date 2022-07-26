CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Explorer Post 11 ranked among the best at a competition that brought teams from across the country.

The team ranked third overall, placing even higher in individual challenges.

Post 11 received first place in the “Burglary in Process” competition and third place in the “Officer Down/Building Clearing” competitions.



Photos via CPD

Team members Sergeant Neal and Captain Parish placed second and third respectively on the Legal Exam.

The Explorer Program gives kids ages 14 to 21 the opportunity to conduct law enforcement training, participate in ride-alongs, and build relationships with CPD officers. The group meets on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

