CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has reported a fatal single vehicle crash at I-26 at Meeting St.

According to police, dispatch received the initial call at 4:07 a.m.

It was a singular vehicle crash resulting in a fatality, said officials.

The area of I-26 at Meeting St. will remain closed until further notice.

